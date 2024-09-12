Malaysia: PM orders preparation of report on mandatory halal certification for restaurants

12 September 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called for a full report on the proposed mandatory halal certification for restaurants to be presented to the Cabinet next week. Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has announced that Datuk Dr Mohd Na'im Mokhtar will be responsible for preparing the report. The proposal has raised concerns among politicians and communities, particularly in the restaurant industry, due to the high cost and stringent requirements. Currently, halal certification is optional for food operators, the New Straits Times reported. The proposal aims to ensure that restaurants that do not serve pork or alcohol obtain halal certification, but has sparked heated debates over its implementation.