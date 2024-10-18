Malaysia: Police bust drug ring with 315kg of methamphetamine

October 17, 2024_ Malaysian police have busted a drug trafficking ring, seizing 315kg of methamphetamine, known locally as “ice,” worth 10 million ringgit. The operation led to the arrest of a 25-year-old suspect in Kajang, Selangor, who was using a van to deliver the drugs to customers. The amount of drugs seized is estimated to be enough to meet the needs of 1.58 million users. The news was reported by the Kwong Wah Yit Poh website, where the director of Narcotics of the national police provided further details of the operation. Methamphetamine is a highly dangerous drug, known for its devastating effects on health and society.