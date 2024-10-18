Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:17
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Police bust drug ring with 315kg of methamphetamine

October 17, 2024_ Malaysian police have busted a drug trafficking ring, seizing 315kg of methamphetamine, known locally as “ice,” worth 10 million...

Malaysia: Police bust drug ring with 315kg of methamphetamine
18 ottobre 2024 | 13.01
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 17, 2024_ Malaysian police have busted a drug trafficking ring, seizing 315kg of methamphetamine, known locally as “ice,” worth 10 million ringgit. The operation led to the arrest of a 25-year-old suspect in Kajang, Selangor, who was using a van to deliver the drugs to customers. The amount of drugs seized is estimated to be enough to meet the needs of 1.58 million users. The news was reported by the Kwong Wah Yit Poh website, where the director of Narcotics of the national police provided further details of the operation. Methamphetamine is a highly dangerous drug, known for its devastating effects on health and society.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
forze dell'ordine police drug trafficking ring ring
Vedi anche
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi
News to go
Mascherine di nuovo obbligatorie negli ospedali
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema
News to go
Medicina, novità per l'accesso al corso di laurea
News to go
Assegno unico, Inps: in primi 8 mesi 2024 erogati 13,1 miliardi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza