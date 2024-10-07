Malaysia: Police dismantle cable thieves gang 'Geng Dexter' in Sibu

06 October 2024_ Sibu police have busted the criminal group known as 'Geng Dexter', responsible for stealing cables from several telecom towers in the region. The operation resulted in the resolution of 15 cases of theft, with a total estimated value of RM45,000. Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the group consists of three men aged between 28 and 40, who have been active in the crime since early 2024. This was reported by Utusan Borneo. Local authorities continue to step up efforts to combat crime in the area, ensuring greater security for citizens and infrastructure.