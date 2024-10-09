08 October 2024_ Malaysian Police Chief Tan Sri Razarudin has announced a reform that reduces the rotation period for police officers from five years to three or four years. This measure was introduced to prevent performance issues, corruption and abuse of power among officers. Since the beginning of February, more than 6,000 officers have already undergone job changes, with the aim of improving efficiency and skills within the police force. The reform is in line with the directives of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the Public Service, as reported by Kwong Wah Yit Poh. Malaysian authorities continue to work towards ensuring a more accountable and transparent public service.