Lunedì 16 Settembre 2024
Malaysia: Police search for parents of 402 children rescued in Operation Global

September 15, 2024_ Malaysian police are actively searching for the parents of 402 children who were rescued as part of Operation Global, launched to...

September 15, 2024_ Malaysian police are actively searching for the parents of 402 children who were rescued as part of Operation Global, launched to investigate cases of abuse. The operation uncovered signs of maltreatment and also implicated Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISBH), a company operating in three districts of Kedah. The authorities are now conducting further investigations to ensure the safety of the children involved, Harian Metro reported. Operation Global is an initiative to protect children's rights and combat child abuse in Malaysia.

