Domenica 15 Settembre 2024
Malaysia: Political leaders clash over Johor elections

15 September 2024_ A heated clash between political leaders has emerged in Malaysia ahead of the Johor state elections, with Barisan Nasional youth...

Malaysia: Political leaders clash over Johor elections
15 settembre 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
15 September 2024_ A heated clash between political leaders has emerged in Malaysia ahead of the Johor state elections, with Barisan Nasional youth leader Dato' Mohamad Akmal hurling insults at DAP MP Khoo Soo Chee. Akmal further provoked the situation by suggesting that the government should prepare a "non-halal" label to be stuck on Khoo's forehead. In response, Khoo sent a legal letter to Akmal and requested a police investigation. This incident marks the first serious conflict between the leaders of the two political camps since they formed a coalition government. The source of this news is 光华日报 (Kwong Wah Yit Poh & Penang Sin Poe). Tensions between political parties in Malaysia continue to rise, with concerns over the impact such conflicts could have on non-Muslim voter turnout.

