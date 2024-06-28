Malaysia: Positano Risto, KL's alcohol-free Italian restaurant, conquers palates

28 June 2024_ Positano Risto, located in Publika KL, has become the most popular alcohol-free Italian restaurant in the Malaysian capital. Founded in Singapore in 2017 and arriving in Malaysia the following year, it offers an authentic Italian dining experience suitable for all faiths. The restaurant is decorated with images of the Amalfi Coast and run by Muhammad Imran Abdullah @ Vivek Sharma, who visited Positano with his wife ten years ago. The new manager, Luca, an Italian from Genoa who converted to Islam and is married to a Malaysian, personally takes care of the customer experience. Eatdrinkkl.blogspot.com reports it. The menu has recently been renewed under the guidance of Italian chef Roberto, with thirty years of experience in Italian cuisine.