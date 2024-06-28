Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 28 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 11:58
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Positano Risto, KL's alcohol-free Italian restaurant, conquers palates

Malaysia: Positano Risto, KL's alcohol-free Italian restaurant, conquers palates
28 giugno 2024 | 11.50
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

28 June 2024_ Positano Risto, located in Publika KL, has become the most popular alcohol-free Italian restaurant in the Malaysian capital. Founded in Singapore in 2017 and arriving in Malaysia the following year, it offers an authentic Italian dining experience suitable for all faiths. The restaurant is decorated with images of the Amalfi Coast and run by Muhammad Imran Abdullah @ Vivek Sharma, who visited Positano with his wife ten years ago. The new manager, Luca, an Italian from Genoa who converted to Islam and is married to a Malaysian, personally takes care of the customer experience. Eatdrinkkl.blogspot.com reports it. The menu has recently been renewed under the guidance of Italian chef Roberto, with thirty years of experience in Italian cuisine.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
reports it Malaysian capital Italian restaurant authentic Italian
Vedi anche
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen
News to go
Calzature, brusca frenata per export e fatturato
News to go
Decreto Campi Flegrei, cosa prevede: le misure
News to go
Bonus agricoltura di 500 euro a ettaro, ecco chi lo può ottenere
News to go
Bonus 2024, ecco quelli che si possono richiedere a giugno
News to go
Ballottaggi comunali, i risultati del voto
News to go
Bonus condizionatori, come funziona
News to go
Case, Istat: "Nel primo trimestre 2024 prezzi in calo dello 0,1%"
News to go
Hong Kong è la città più costosa al mondo
News to go
Auto, così l'IA cambierà l'interazione fra vetture e passeggeri
News to go
Aumento prezzi voli, le tratte più care


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza