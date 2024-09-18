Cerca nel sito
 
Malaysia: Positano Risto, the halal Italian restaurant that conquers Kuala Lumpur
September 18, 2024_ Positano Risto, an Italian restaurant located in the vibrant Publika district of Kuala Lumpur, stands out for its completely halal, pork-free and alcohol-free offerings. Founded by Haji Muhammad Imran, the restaurant aims to provide an authentic and accessible dining experience for all, inspired by his experience making the pilgrimage to Mecca. The restaurant recently welcomed Italian chef Roberto Mancini, who brings over 30 years of experience in Asian cuisine, helping to realize Imran’s vision of global expansion. The news of this innovative restaurant, which celebrates Italian cuisine in a halal context, was reported by www.theyumlist.net. Positano Risto aims to be a go-to destination for those seeking an authentic Italian dining experience in Kuala Lumpur, with iconic dishes such as La Stella pizza and tableside tiramisu.

in Evidenza