August 12, 2024_ There are rumors of a possible restructuring of the Malaysian government, with a minister from the Justicialist Party (Parti Keadilan Rakyat) potentially being transferred or replaced. Prime Minister Anwar has responded to these speculations, fueling political debate in the country. This situation could have significant repercussions on the stability of the government and the future political direction. The news was reported by 光华日报. Government restructuring is a recurring theme in Malaysia, where political dynamics are often influenced by alliances and conflicts between various parties.