Malaysia: Possible withdrawal of BlackRock investments and its implications

June 27, 2024_ Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said BlackRock's possible withdrawal of investments from Malaysia could have negative implications on the country's investment agenda. BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, has investments in 100 listed companies in Malaysia, with a combined value of about RM27.5 billion. Of this, RM20.5 billion is invested in the Bursa Malaysia stock market and RM7 billion in government and corporate bonds. BlackRock is also a shareholder of large multinationals operating in Malaysia, such as Microsoft, Boeing, Intel and Texas Instruments, which contribute significantly to industrial development and job creation. The New Straits Times reports it. Tengku Zafrul stressed that Malaysia has no policies that prevent investments by global companies such as BlackRock.