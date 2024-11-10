Malaysia: Power outage affects thousands of families in Sabah

09 November 2024_ Thousands of families in eastern Sabah were affected by a major power outage that affected several districts on Saturday afternoon. The affected areas include Sandakan, Kinabatangan, Beluran, Semporna, Lahad Datu, Kunak and Tawau, with restoration work underway. Although electricity was restored in some areas such as Sandakan and Kinabatangan by 4pm, other areas are still receiving power in phases. Among the affected places are Tawau Airport, commercial businesses, government offices and residential areas. This was reported by The Borneo Post. Sabah is a state in Malaysia located on the island of Borneo, known for its biodiversity and natural resources.