Lunedì 08 Luglio 2024
Malaysia: Prime Minister Anwar accepts election defeat and promises new policies

8 July 2024_ The Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim, said he respects and accepts the result of the recent elections, in which his party...

8 July 2024_ The Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim, said he respects and accepts the result of the recent elections, in which his party suffered a defeat. Anwar said he will continue to implement new policies to defend the civil and social rights of the population. Despite the defeat, the Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to working for the good of the country and promoting meaningful reforms. His statement comes at a time of political uncertainty, but Anwar expressed confidence in Malaysia's future. The newspaper 光华日报 reports it. Anwar Ibrahim is known for his role as a reformist leader and for his previous political experiences in the country.

