Malaysia: Proposal for a Youth Excellence Centre in Sarawak

Venerdì 08 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:16
07 November 2024_ The Ministry of Women, Child Development and Community Welfare Malaysia is considering establishing a Youth Excellence Centre to...

08 novembre 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

07 November 2024_ The Ministry of Women, Child Development and Community Welfare Malaysia is considering establishing a Youth Excellence Centre to promote and develop youth talents. Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah has stressed the importance of creating a sustainable pathway for Sarawak’s youth from early childhood to adulthood. The centre, which is expected to start on a small scale in 2025, aims to provide a structured programme to guide talent development throughout children’s education. This project aims to ensure that the talents of children, including those with special needs, are nurtured and developed into adulthood, The Borneo Post reported. The initiative builds on previous experiences, such as the Sedidik programme, and aims to promote inclusiveness among students, ensuring that no one is left out.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
