Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 30 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:32
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Proposal to establish the Malaysian Data Commission

29 July 2024_ Malaysia's Digital Ministry has announced plans to establish a Data Commission to improve the management and security of citizens'...

Malaysia: Proposal to establish the Malaysian Data Commission
30 luglio 2024 | 12.08
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

29 July 2024_ Malaysia's Digital Ministry has announced plans to establish a Data Commission to improve the management and security of citizens' data. Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo has said there are plans to amend the Personal Data Protection Act, 2010, with a presentation expected in Parliament in March or mid next year. The creation of this commission is seen as a response to the growing importance of data in the age of artificial intelligence and significant investments by companies such as Google and Microsoft. The news was reported by Berita Harian, highlighting the importance of having an adequate regulatory framework to protect data and promote its safe use. The proposal aims to ensure that data security remains a priority in the context of technological innovation in Malaysia.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
as security is seen as investimento
Vedi anche
News to go
Autovelox irregolari, sequestri in tutta Italia
News to go
Italia-Cina, Meloni: "Con Xi confronto franco e trasparente"
News to go
Caldo non dà tregua, anticiclone infiamma l'Italia
News to go
Ue, pressione fiscale in leggero calo
News to go
Olimpiadi, oggi terza giornata di Giochi
News to go
Venezuela, Maduro rieletto ma opposizione rivendica la vittoria
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi
Ganna, la medaglia d'argento e i complimenti di Mattarella - Video
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza