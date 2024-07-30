Malaysia: Proposal to establish the Malaysian Data Commission

29 July 2024_ Malaysia's Digital Ministry has announced plans to establish a Data Commission to improve the management and security of citizens' data. Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo has said there are plans to amend the Personal Data Protection Act, 2010, with a presentation expected in Parliament in March or mid next year. The creation of this commission is seen as a response to the growing importance of data in the age of artificial intelligence and significant investments by companies such as Google and Microsoft. The news was reported by Berita Harian, highlighting the importance of having an adequate regulatory framework to protect data and promote its safe use. The proposal aims to ensure that data security remains a priority in the context of technological innovation in Malaysia.