Venerdì 25 Ottobre 2024
Malaysia: Purchase of F/A-18 Hornet jets for modernization of air force

Malaysia: Purchase of F/A-18 Hornet jets for modernization of air force
25 October 2024_ Malaysia has decided to acquire F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets from the Kuwait Air Force as part of its strategy to modernise the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF). Chief of the Armed Forces, General Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman, said the acquisition was in response to the country's immediate operational needs and financial realities. The new aircraft will replace aircraft that are being retired, ensuring a more modern and operational fleet. The choice of used Kuwaiti jets was motivated by the need to contain costs, given Malaysia's current financial capabilities, the New Straits Times reported. The RMAF is responsible for Malaysia's air defence, which is critical to national security.

