Malaysia: Putrajaya Sihat Sejahtera Strategic Plan for Public Health Approved

24 September 2024_ The Cabinet Committee for National Agenda Malaysia Sihat today approved the Putrajaya Sihat Sejahtera (PSS) Strategic Plan as part of its public health initiatives. This plan aims to promote a healthy lifestyle among Putrajaya civil servants, thereby contributing to the country's development. Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stressed that the PSS includes strategies and targets to be achieved by 2030, with a focus on reducing health risk factors. The plan will be piloted from 2024 to 2025, with surveys to assess the effectiveness of the initiatives. This was reported by The Borneo Post. The PSS is a significant step towards improving the health and well-being of civil servants, in line with the 'health in all policies' approach.