Malaysia: RCB expands its business in Europe with new office in Milan

November 7, 2024_ RCB, a leading Malaysian company specializing in high-performance motorcycle parts and accessories, has announced the opening of a new sales office and R&D center in Milan, Italy. This expansion marks a significant step for the company, which aims to strengthen its presence in the European market and develop innovations in the motorcycle industry. Milan, known as a hub of design and innovation, provides RCB with the opportunity to collaborate with industry experts and professionals. The news was reported by malay.news, highlighting the importance of international cooperation in the motorcycle industry. The opening of the office in Milan represents an opportunity for RCB to integrate its technologies with European know-how, thus contributing to the growth of the motorcycle market in Malaysia and beyond.