Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 08 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:50
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: RCB expands its business in Europe with new office in Milan

November 7, 2024_ RCB, a leading Malaysian company specializing in high-performance motorcycle parts and accessories, has announced the opening of a...

Malaysia: RCB expands its business in Europe with new office in Milan
08 novembre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 7, 2024_ RCB, a leading Malaysian company specializing in high-performance motorcycle parts and accessories, has announced the opening of a new sales office and R&D center in Milan, Italy. This expansion marks a significant step for the company, which aims to strengthen its presence in the European market and develop innovations in the motorcycle industry. Milan, known as a hub of design and innovation, provides RCB with the opportunity to collaborate with industry experts and professionals. The news was reported by malay.news, highlighting the importance of international cooperation in the motorcycle industry. The opening of the office in Milan represents an opportunity for RCB to integrate its technologies with European know-how, thus contributing to the growth of the motorcycle market in Malaysia and beyond.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
RCB expands its business RCB opening Milan
Vedi anche
News to go
Nissan annuncia 9mila licenziamenti
News to go
Omicidio sindaco Angelo Vassallo, 4 arresti: c’è anche ufficiale carabinieri
News to go
Usa, Meloni sente Trump: "Congratulazioni per la vittoria"
News to go
Campania, Consiglio regionale approva legge su terzo mandato
News to go
Gas, ad ottobre prezzo per vulnerabili +5,3%
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Trump nel suo discorso della vittoria: "E' l'età dell'oro"
News to go
Elezioni Usa, duello all'ultimo voto tra Trump e Harris
News to go
Boeing, fine dello sciopero: accordo su nuovo contratto
Manovra 2025, primo giorno di audizioni a Montecitorio
News to go
4 novembre, Mattarella: "Italia Paese unito e portatore di pace"
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza