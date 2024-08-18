Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 18 Agosto 2024
Malaysia: Reforming the public service remuneration system to improve efficiency

18 agosto 2024 | 12.38
17 August 2024_ Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced the implementation of the new Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) from 1 December 2024, as part of the civil service reform. This initiative aims to improve the productivity and efficiency of civil servants, while also promoting job rotation to prevent misconduct. Anwar stressed the importance of measuring the success of the SSPA based on results and urged to ensure that promotions are based on merit. The news was reported by The Sunday Post. The reform is part of the Malaysia MADANI agenda, which aims for more transparent and accountable governance in the public sector.

