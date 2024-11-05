Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 05 Novembre 2024
Malaysia: Registration of NGVs banned from 2025

04 November 2024_ Effective 1 July 2025, Malaysia will no longer be able to register or license vehicles powered by vehicular natural gas (NGV) due...

05 novembre 2024
04 November 2024_ Effective 1 July 2025, Malaysia will no longer be able to register or license vehicles powered by vehicular natural gas (NGV) due to safety concerns. The decision was announced by Transport Minister Anthony Loke after a Cabinet meeting. This measure was taken to ensure the safety of road users and the general public. Malaysia is therefore taking a major initiative to improve road safety. The news was reported by Berita Harian. The decision reflects the Malaysian government's commitment to ensuring safer roads for all citizens.

