Lunedì 15 Luglio 2024
Malaysia: Removal of the president of the Perikatan Nasional of Penang

15 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
14 July 2024_ The Penang PAS youth branch assembly has unanimously passed the motion to remove Penang Perikatan Nasional president Datuk Liu Hua Cai. The decision was made for three main reasons: to reorganize the structure of Perikatan Nasional to ensure sustainable development, to consider the demographic structure of Penang and to respond to pressure from grassroots members. The motion, presented by the PAS youth section of Tasek Gelugor, sparked heated debate among members before being approved. The news was reported by 光华日报. The motion will now be presented to the party leadership to consolidate Perikatan Nasional's position in Penang.

