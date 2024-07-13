Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 13 Luglio 2024
Malaysia: Resumption of tourism between China and Malaysia with the participation of 12 Chinese provinces

July 13, 2024_ The recovery of tourism between China and Malaysia was marked by the participation of 12 Chinese provinces in a tourism fair. The...

Malaysia: Resumption of tourism between China and Malaysia with the participation of 12 Chinese provinces
13 luglio 2024 | 12.06
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 13, 2024_ The recovery of tourism between China and Malaysia was marked by the participation of 12 Chinese provinces in a tourism fair. The event saw the presence of several Chinese tourism operators, who presented their offers to attract Malaysian visitors. The fair represented an important opportunity to strengthen tourism and commercial ties between the two countries. The participation of the Chinese provinces was welcomed with enthusiasm by the Malaysian authorities, who see this event as a positive sign for the recovery of the tourism sector. The 中國時報 reports it. The fair took place in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia, and saw the participation of numerous representatives of the local tourism sector.

