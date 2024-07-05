Malaysia: Rise in cancer cases during COVID-19 pandemic

5 July 2024_ Malaysia's Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Zulkifli Ahmad revealed that cancer cases in the country have increased during the two-year COVID-19 pandemic, with 34,332 new cases in 2020 and 31,688 in 2021. According to the Malaysian National Cancer Registry report 2017-2021, the ten most common types of cancer include breast, colon, lung, liver and prostate cancer. The Ministry of Health offers various cancer screening services at national health clinics, including the fecal immunochemical test (iFOBT) for colon cancer. In 2023, 53,679 colon cancer screenings were performed and 1,701,449 women participated in breast and cervical cancer screenings.光华日报 reports it. The Ministry of Health actively promotes healthy lifestyles to prevent cancer, including diet, exercise, not smoking and not drinking alcohol.