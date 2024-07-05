Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 05 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Rise in cancer cases during COVID-19 pandemic

5 July 2024_ Malaysia's Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Zulkifli Ahmad revealed that cancer cases in the country have increased during the two-year...

Malaysia: Rise in cancer cases during COVID-19 pandemic
05 luglio 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

5 July 2024_ Malaysia's Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Zulkifli Ahmad revealed that cancer cases in the country have increased during the two-year COVID-19 pandemic, with 34,332 new cases in 2020 and 31,688 in 2021. According to the Malaysian National Cancer Registry report 2017-2021, the ten most common types of cancer include breast, colon, lung, liver and prostate cancer. The Ministry of Health offers various cancer screening services at national health clinics, including the fecal immunochemical test (iFOBT) for colon cancer. In 2023, 53,679 colon cancer screenings were performed and 1,701,449 women participated in breast and cervical cancer screenings.光华日报 reports it. The Ministry of Health actively promotes healthy lifestyles to prevent cancer, including diet, exercise, not smoking and not drinking alcohol.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
cancer screenings seno breast colon
Vedi anche
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza