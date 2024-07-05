Malaysia: River of Life project does not meet objectives

4 July 2024_ Despite spending RM3.915 billion since 2011, the River of Life project in Kuala Lumpur may not be completed this year and has not achieved its targets, according to the National Chief Auditor's Department. Auditors found damage to various infrastructure on the project and the Klang River has not yet been cleaned. The project, launched under the administration of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, aimed to improve the water quality of the Klang River and redevelop a 10km stretch in central Kuala Lumpur. About RM4.4 billion had been allocated for the cleaning and rehabilitation of the river. Harian Metro reports it. The project aimed to make the river water suitable for recreational purposes, but has so far been unsuccessful.