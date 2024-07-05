Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 05 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: River of Life project does not meet objectives

4 July 2024_ Despite spending RM3.915 billion since 2011, the River of Life project in Kuala Lumpur may not be completed this year and has not...

Malaysia: River of Life project does not meet objectives
05 luglio 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

4 July 2024_ Despite spending RM3.915 billion since 2011, the River of Life project in Kuala Lumpur may not be completed this year and has not achieved its targets, according to the National Chief Auditor's Department. Auditors found damage to various infrastructure on the project and the Klang River has not yet been cleaned. The project, launched under the administration of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, aimed to improve the water quality of the Klang River and redevelop a 10km stretch in central Kuala Lumpur. About RM4.4 billion had been allocated for the cleaning and rehabilitation of the river. Harian Metro reports it. The project aimed to make the river water suitable for recreational purposes, but has so far been unsuccessful.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
been unsuccessful Klang River been cleaned been
Vedi anche
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza