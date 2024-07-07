Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 07 Luglio 2024
Malaysia: RM131 million allocated for Islamic schools and programs in Sabah

7 July 2024_ The Sabah state government has earmarked RM131 million for the development and operation of Islamic religious schools, mosques and...

Malaysia: RM131 million allocated for Islamic schools and programs in Sabah
07 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
7 July 2024_ The Sabah state government has earmarked RM131 million for the development and operation of Islamic religious schools, mosques and Islamic programs in 2024. Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Haji Noor, said this allocation is part of the government's efforts to strengthen human capital with knowledge, morality and integrity. While speaking at the graduation ceremony of Mahad Tahfiz Sulaimaniyyah Malaysia Timur, Hajiji reiterated the government's commitment to providing the necessary funds for such initiatives. The ceremony was held at the Likas Sports Complex in Kota Kinabalu. Utusan Borneo reports it. This investment aims to promote Islamic education and values in the Sabah region, located in the eastern part of Malaysia.

in Evidenza