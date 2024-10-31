Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 31 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Sabah aims to reach 30% protected areas by 2025

30 October 2024_ The Sabah government has announced plans to expand protected areas to about 2.2 million hectares, or 30% of the state’s land area,...

Malaysia: Sabah aims to reach 30% protected areas by 2025
31 ottobre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

30 October 2024_ The Sabah government has announced plans to expand protected areas to about 2.2 million hectares, or 30% of the state’s land area, by 2025. Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the Sabah Forestry Department is identifying an additional 220,000 hectares to be designated as Comprehensive Protected Areas (TPAs). Over the past 110 years, the Department has achieved significant milestones, increasing TPAs to 2 million hectares, or 27.3% of Sabah’s total land area. In addition, the Department is working to modernise forestry legislation to address contemporary challenges. This was reported by Utusan Borneo. Sabah, one of Malaysia’s states, is known for its biodiversity and rainforests, which are crucial for environmental conservation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
address contemporary challenges designated as Comprehensive Protected Areas s total land area is working
Vedi anche
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza