Malaysia: Sabah aims to reach 30% protected areas by 2025

30 October 2024_ The Sabah government has announced plans to expand protected areas to about 2.2 million hectares, or 30% of the state’s land area, by 2025. Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the Sabah Forestry Department is identifying an additional 220,000 hectares to be designated as Comprehensive Protected Areas (TPAs). Over the past 110 years, the Department has achieved significant milestones, increasing TPAs to 2 million hectares, or 27.3% of Sabah’s total land area. In addition, the Department is working to modernise forestry legislation to address contemporary challenges. This was reported by Utusan Borneo. Sabah, one of Malaysia’s states, is known for its biodiversity and rainforests, which are crucial for environmental conservation.