Lunedì 11 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:37
November 10, 2024_ The implementation of additional parliamentary seats in Sabah and Sarawak will be finalized only after the next general election,...

Malaysia: Sabah and Sarawak parliamentary seat reform postponed after elections
11 novembre 2024 | 13.09
Redazione Adnkronos
November 10, 2024_ The implementation of additional parliamentary seats in Sabah and Sarawak will be finalized only after the next general election, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said. The decision was made because several legal aspects needed to be reviewed before making the necessary changes in the Dewan Rakyat, Malaysia's parliament. Fadillah stressed that there is no specific timeline for the implementation of these seats, leaving room for legal discussions between the relevant authorities. The issue is of particular relevance to the two regions in Malaysia, which have historically required adequate parliamentary representation. The news was reported by The Borneo Post. General elections in Malaysia are a crucial event that determines the composition of the government and the representation of different regions in the country.

