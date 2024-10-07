Malaysia: Sabah calls for more development funds in 2025 budget

Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 07 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:36
06 Oct 2024_ Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said the state needs more funds for development projects. This year, the federal...

07 ottobre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

06 Oct 2024_ Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said the state needs more funds for development projects. This year, the federal government allocated a budget of RM6.6 billion to Sabah, excluding funding for projects such as the Pan Borneo Expressway. Hajiji expressed hope that the federal government would increase the allocation for Sabah in the 2025 budget, scheduled to be presented on Oct 18. He also stressed the importance of communicating the state's development needs to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. This was reported by The Borneo Post. Sabah is a state in Malaysia located on the northern part of the island of Borneo, known for its large land area and infrastructure development needs.

