Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2024
Malaysia: Sabah focuses on Blue Economy to enhance marine resources
11 ottobre 2024 | 12.14
Redazione Adnkronos
10 October 2024_ Sabah, rich in marine biodiversity, is set to become a leader in Malaysia’s Blue Economy. Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said the government is committed to exploring this new economy to improve the living standards of its citizens. The waters surrounding Sabah offer great potential not only for fisheries but also for oil and gas. In addition, a government agency, Sabah Mineral Management Sdn. Bhd. (SMM), has been established to manage the region’s mineral resources. This was reported by Utusan Borneo. On 19 October 2024, Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will open the Sabah International Blue Economy Conference (SIBEC) 2024, an event that aims to further boost the region’s economic development.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Sabah International Blue Economy Conference marine biodiversity set leader in Malaysia's Blue Economy
