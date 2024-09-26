Malaysia: Sabah government invests in youth education

26 September 2024_ The Sabah government, led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Haji Noor, has received praise for its commitment to education, termed 'Kerajaan Pembangunan Modal Insan'. Over the past four years, the government has implemented several initiatives and increased its scholarship budget from RM55 million to RM101 million to support over 7,275 students. In addition, the Tabung Pendidikan Negeri Sabah was established to raise funds for education, demonstrating the government's commitment to ensuring educational opportunities for all youth in Sabah. This was reported by Utusan Borneo. The government has also earmarked a budget of RM474.55 million to improve school infrastructure and promote access to education across the region.