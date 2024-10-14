Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 14 Ottobre 2024
Malaysia: Sabah government monitors 488 infrastructure projects

13 October 2024_ The Sabah Government has announced that it will monitor all 488 infrastructure projects, including the construction of Phase 1B of...

14 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
13 October 2024_ The Sabah Government has announced that it will monitor all 488 infrastructure projects, including the construction of Phase 1B of the Pan Borneo Highway, to ensure they are completed on time and on budget. Deputy Chief Minister III, Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, stressed the importance of completing these projects efficiently. This initiative aims to improve the region’s infrastructure, contributing to the economic and social development of Sabah. The Pan Borneo Highway is a major arterial road that connects different areas in East Malaysia. This was reported by Utusan Borneo. The Sabah Government is committed to ensuring that projects are built to the expected standards, to foster the growth and well-being of the local community.

