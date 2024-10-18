Malaysia: Sabah government promotes AI integration in land management

17 October 2024_ The Sabah government is committed to improving citizen services through the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology. Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor has highlighted the importance of AI in transforming industry and improving daily life. During the International Surveyors Congress, he highlighted how AI can optimise land management and address challenges such as access to affordable housing. This was reported by Utusan Borneo. The integration of AI is seen as a crucial step in ensuring sustainable and responsible resource development in Sabah, a state in East Malaysia.