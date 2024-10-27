Malaysia: Sabah invests RM5 million for digital classrooms in schools

26 October 2024_ The Sabah government has allocated RM5 million to establish digital classrooms in 600 primary and secondary schools in the region, promoting students' interest in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects. Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Datuk Dr Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif, announced that the initiative is part of the Bantuan Ihsan Sekolah Sabah (BISBAH) programme to enhance education. During the closing of the STEM Karnival at SK Pekan Membakut, Arifin stressed the importance of attracting young people to science subjects through the use of digital technologies. The source of this news is Utusan Borneo. In addition, a STEM club is planned in schools to further stimulate students' interest in these areas.