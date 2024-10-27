Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 27 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:05
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Sabah invests RM5 million for digital classrooms in schools

26 October 2024_ The Sabah government has allocated RM5 million to establish digital classrooms in 600 primary and secondary schools in the region,...

Malaysia: Sabah invests RM5 million for digital classrooms in schools
27 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

26 October 2024_ The Sabah government has allocated RM5 million to establish digital classrooms in 600 primary and secondary schools in the region, promoting students' interest in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects. Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Datuk Dr Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif, announced that the initiative is part of the Bantuan Ihsan Sekolah Sabah (BISBAH) programme to enhance education. During the closing of the STEM Karnival at SK Pekan Membakut, Arifin stressed the importance of attracting young people to science subjects through the use of digital technologies. The source of this news is Utusan Borneo. In addition, a STEM club is planned in schools to further stimulate students' interest in these areas.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
secondary schools scuola schools source
Vedi anche
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza