Malaysia: Sabah launches deep sea fishing pilot to boost blue economy

20 October 2024_ Sabah has launched a three-month deep-sea fishing pilot project aimed at boosting the state’s blue economy. Labuan Madani Marine Sdn Bhd, which has over 30 years of experience, has been given permission to operate its vessels after obtaining a deep-sea fishing licence. Agriculture, Food Industries and Fisheries Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan presented the licence at the Sabah Blue Economy Conference, promising more vessels if the project is successful. Labuan Madani Marine CEO Peter Chi Kain Sang said the first vessel would be crewed entirely by Malaysians after a technology transfer. This was reported by The Borneo Post. The project aims to improve the deep-sea fishing industry and create employment opportunities for locals, thereby contributing to the state’s economy.