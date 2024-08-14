Malaysia: Sabah launches pilot project to increase rice self-sufficiency

Cerca nel sito
 
14 agosto 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 13, 2024_ The Sabah government has launched a 100-hectare pilot rice farming project in Kampung Ongkilan, aiming to increase the region’s food self-sufficiency. The project, run by Sawit Kinabalu Group and the Department of Agriculture, aims to achieve a 60% rice self-sufficiency level by 2030. Currently, Sabah needs about 400,000 tonnes of rice per year, but local production only meets 20% of demand. Chief Minister Hajiji Noor stressed the importance of food security and called on other companies to follow Sawit Kinabalu’s example, The Borneo Post reported. The RM5 million project will use advanced technologies, including drones, to improve agricultural production in the region.

