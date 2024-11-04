Cerca nel sito
 
Malaysia: Sabah state elections as a test for PH-BN cooperation

Malaysia: Sabah state elections as a test for PH-BN cooperation
04 novembre 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

3 November 2024_ The upcoming Sabah state election will be a significant test for the partnership between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN), according to Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. Zahid stressed the importance of this election in assessing the cooperation between the two coalitions ahead of the general election. He said the cooperation between PH and BN is crucial to the political stability of the region and must be maintained. He also said BN is open to negotiations with other coalitions but with caution. This was reported by The Borneo Post. The Sabah state election is a crucial event in Malaysian politics as Sabah is one of the states in East Malaysia, known for its cultural diversity and natural resources.

