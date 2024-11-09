Malaysia: Sabah welcomes French Supreme Court ruling against Sulu Sultanate claimants

08 November 2024_ The Sabah government has welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court of France that rejected the legal claims of a group of individuals claiming to be heirs to the Sultanate of Sulu. Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor expressed satisfaction with the news, which was announced by Minister for the Prime Minister's Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said. The ruling represents a major step forward for the Sabah government, which has always contested such claims. The issue of the Sultanate of Sulu is historically complex, as the sultanate, which originated in the Philippines, has historical ties to Malaysia. The news was reported by Utusan Borneo, a leading news source in Malaysia.