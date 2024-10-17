Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 17 Ottobre 2024
Malaysia: Salary hike for government employees in Sabah

16 October 2024_ Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor announced that the State Cabinet has approved a two-phase salary adjustment for...

17 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
16 October 2024_ Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor announced that the State Cabinet has approved a two-phase salary adjustment for civil servants, effective 1 December 2024. This adjustment, which will affect 21,228 civil servants, involves a total investment of over RM103 million. In addition, the minimum wage for part-time daily workers will be set at RM1,725 per month, costing an additional RM46 million. This initiative aims to recognise the contribution of civil servants and support their families in the face of rising living costs, The Borneo Post reported. The government of Sabah, located in the eastern part of Malaysia, is implementing these measures to improve the economic conditions of its citizens.

