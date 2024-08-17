Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 17 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Salary hike for public sector executives and professionals

August 17, 2024_ In Malaysia, salaries for top executives increased by 7%, while for professionals and managers, the increase was 15%. The new salary...

Malaysia: Salary hike for public sector executives and professionals
17 agosto 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 17, 2024_ In Malaysia, salaries for top executives increased by 7%, while for professionals and managers, the increase was 15%. The new salary bands range from a 16.8% increase up to 42.7%, depending on the role and responsibility. This measure was taken to improve competitiveness and attract talent in the public sector, the news was reported by Harian Metro. The salary increase comes amid economic reforms aimed at ensuring greater efficiency and productivity in the Malaysian government.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
In Malaysia Malaysian government Malesia executives
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza