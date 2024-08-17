Malaysia: Salary hike for public sector executives and professionals

August 17, 2024_ In Malaysia, salaries for top executives increased by 7%, while for professionals and managers, the increase was 15%. The new salary...

August 17, 2024_ In Malaysia, salaries for top executives increased by 7%, while for professionals and managers, the increase was 15%. The new salary bands range from a 16.8% increase up to 42.7%, depending on the role and responsibility. This measure was taken to improve competitiveness and attract talent in the public sector, the news was reported by Harian Metro. The salary increase comes amid economic reforms aimed at ensuring greater efficiency and productivity in the Malaysian government.