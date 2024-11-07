Malaysia: Sarawak adopts Masdar City development model for Kuching

November 6, 2024_ Sarawak has announced plans to adopt the urban development model of Masdar City, located in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for the future of Kuching. Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg highlighted the importance of this innovative approach for the sustainable growth of the state capital. Masdar City is a pioneering project that aims to create an eco-friendly and sustainable city, using advanced technologies to reduce environmental impact. This initiative is a significant step towards the modernization and sustainability of Kuching, as reported by Utusan Borneo. Sarawak, one of the states of Malaysia, is known for its rich biodiversity and culture, and aims to become a model of sustainable urban development in the region.