Mercoledì 03 Luglio 2024
Malaysia: Sarawak calls for greater healthcare autonomy from the federal government
03 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
2 July 2024_ The Sarawak government has reiterated its request for greater healthcare autonomy from the Malaysian federal government. Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian stressed the need to improve the region's healthcare infrastructure, highlighting a requirement of RM17 billion for repairing and upgrading hospitals and clinics. During an official visit by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in March, it was agreed that the Sarawak government will initially fund the repairs, with subsequent reimbursement by the federal government. Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg announced an allocation of RM100 million to improve dilapidated clinics in June. The Borneo Post reports it. Dr Sim also mentioned the progress in the renovation of the Batu Kawa Maternal and Child Clinic, funded with RM300,000 from the Ministry of Health.

