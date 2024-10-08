Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 08 Ottobre 2024
Malaysia: Sarawak Delta Geopark Aims to Become Unesco Global Geopark by 2026

07 October 2024_ Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has announced that efforts are underway to have the Sarawak Delta...

Malaysia: Sarawak Delta Geopark Aims to Become Unesco Global Geopark by 2026
08 ottobre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

07 October 2024_ Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has announced that efforts are underway to have the Sarawak Delta Geopark (SDGp) recognised as a UNESCO Global Geopark by 2026. Among the actions planned is the invitation of UNESCO experts to assess the geological value of the geopark. Abang Johari stressed that the recognition process is similar to that which led to the recognition of Mulu National Park and the Niah Caves. Once recognised, the SDGp will become the third UNESCO geopark in Malaysia, joining the already recognised Langkawi and Kinabalu. The news was reported by The Borneo Post. The SDGp, declared a national geopark in 2022, covers 3,112 km² and includes a variety of unique geosites, thus contributing to the enhancement of the natural and cultural heritage of the region.

Tag
UNESCO third UNESCO geopark October Sarawak Premier
