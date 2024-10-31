Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 31 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Sarawak Demands Over 100 Billion Malaysian Ringgit for Infrastructure Development

30 October 2024_ Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has said that over 100 billion ringgit is needed to implement various development...

Malaysia: Sarawak Demands Over 100 Billion Malaysian Ringgit for Infrastructure Development
31 ottobre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

30 October 2024_ Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has said that over 100 billion ringgit is needed to implement various development projects under the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK13). Among the key needs are 38.4 billion ringgit for the construction of new roads and the upgrading of existing ones, as well as 20 billion ringgit to ensure access to clean water. In addition, a sum of 1.3 billion ringgit is required to provide electricity to over 5,500 households that are currently without it. Abang Johari stressed the importance of these investments for the progress of Sarawak, which is a key contributor to Malaysia's economy, as reported by Utusan Borneo. The state government hopes that the federal government will take these requests into consideration to improve the infrastructure and welfare of the people.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
key needs as well as Sarawak Demands over billion ringgit
Vedi anche
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza