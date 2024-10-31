Malaysia: Sarawak Demands Over 100 Billion Malaysian Ringgit for Infrastructure Development

30 October 2024_ Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has said that over 100 billion ringgit is needed to implement various development projects under the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK13). Among the key needs are 38.4 billion ringgit for the construction of new roads and the upgrading of existing ones, as well as 20 billion ringgit to ensure access to clean water. In addition, a sum of 1.3 billion ringgit is required to provide electricity to over 5,500 households that are currently without it. Abang Johari stressed the importance of these investments for the progress of Sarawak, which is a key contributor to Malaysia's economy, as reported by Utusan Borneo. The state government hopes that the federal government will take these requests into consideration to improve the infrastructure and welfare of the people.