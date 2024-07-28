Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 28 Luglio 2024
Malaysia: Sarawak faces drought and forest fire emergency

27 July 2024_ The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has announced an upcoming meeting to discuss issues related to the current heat and...

Malaysia: Sarawak faces drought and forest fire emergency
27 July 2024_ The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has announced an upcoming meeting to discuss issues related to the current heat and drought. Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas stressed the need to prepare various local committees to deal with the situation, especially regarding water shortages. During this season, some areas of the state are at risk of wildfires, while others may face water supply challenges. Uggah also warned the community to avoid open burning which could worsen the situation, as reported by The Sunday Post. The committee will use drones to monitor the situation and will collaborate with the People's Volunteer Corps (Rela) to ensure a rapid response to the fires.

