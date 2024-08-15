Malaysia: Sarawak implements measures for rural infrastructure development

15 August 2024_ The Sarawak government has introduced stringent measures to ensure the effective implementation of development projects, especially in rural areas. Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg announced the establishment of dedicated agencies to facilitate these projects, including the Ulu Rajang Development Agency (URDA) and the Highland Development Agency (HDA). These initiatives aim to ensure that projects are executed in an orderly and smooth manner, thereby contributing to the improvement of infrastructure in rural communities. The announcement was made at a public event in Mukah, where the Premier highlighted the importance of such developments. The news was reported by Utusan Borneo. Sarawak is a state in Malaysia located on the island of Borneo, known for its cultural diversity and natural resources.