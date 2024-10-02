Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 02 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
Malaysia: Sarawak introduces STEM research grant for students

02 October 2024_ The Sarawak government, through the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development, has launched a special grant to...

Malaysia: Sarawak introduces STEM research grant for students
02 ottobre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

02 October 2024_ The Sarawak government, through the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development, has launched a special grant to support students in research in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee announced that the funding is available through the Sarawak Research Development Council (SRDC) and urged students to apply to facilitate their projects, such as those participating in the F1 In Schools competition. Dr Annuar highlighted the importance of engineers in the development of Sarawak and Malaysia, noting that the state government plans to provide free STEM education by 2026. This was reported by The Borneo Post. The grant is exclusively for students in Sarawak, with the aim of promoting innovation and technology in the region.

