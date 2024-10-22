Malaysia: Sarawak Launches Pangkalan Data Usahawan System to Boost Entrepreneurship

21 October 2024_ The Sarawak government has officially launched the Pangkalan Data Usahawan Sarawak System (ENBASE), a platform designed to strengthen the business sector in the state. Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said the system serves as a one-stop platform to generate analytics and reports for government planning. Through ENBASE, the government will be able to ensure that support programmes reach target groups, including those in rural communities. Awang Tengah also announced a RM1,995,000 grant for the Premis Development Programme (Tamu Desa) in Sarawak. This was reported by Utusan Borneo. The project aims to improve the productivity and competitiveness of local entrepreneurs, especially Bumiputera entrepreneurs, by promoting sustainable and innovative practices.