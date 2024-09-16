Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 16 Settembre 2024
Malaysia: Sarawak looks to sustainable, digital economy for the future

Malaysia: Sarawak looks to sustainable, digital economy for the future
16 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
15 September 2024_ Sarawak, a state in Malaysia, is moving towards a sustainable and digital economy, aiming to become a high-income region by 2030. Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg announced that the new approach is based on the Post COVID-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, which focuses on economic prosperity, social inclusion and environmental sustainability. In his message to mark Malaysia Day, he highlighted the importance of social cohesion among Sarawak’s diverse religious and ethnic communities. This was reported by Utusan Borneo. Malaysia Day, which is celebrated on 16 September, commemorates the formation of the Federation of Malaysia in 1963, uniting the Malay Peninsula, Sabah, Sarawak and Singapore.

Sarawak Premier state in Malaysia Sarawak Malesia
