Malaysia: Sarawak presents RM15.8 billion state budget for 2025

11 November 2024_ Sarawak has announced a RM15.8 billion state budget for 2025, presented by Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg during the Sarawak Legislative Council session. This budget marks a 16% increase over the RM13.6 billion budget for 2024, highlighting a growing commitment to the development and stewardship of the region. Abang Johari stressed the importance of this budget in supporting the state’s growth and development initiatives. The news was reported by Utusan Borneo. Sarawak is a state in Malaysia located on the island of Borneo, known for its rich biodiversity and indigenous culture.