Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 12 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:16
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Malaysia: Sarawak presents RM15.8 billion state budget for 2025

11 November 2024_ Sarawak has announced a RM15.8 billion state budget for 2025, presented by Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg during the...

Malaysia: Sarawak presents RM15.8 billion state budget for 2025
12 novembre 2024 | 13.01
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

11 November 2024_ Sarawak has announced a RM15.8 billion state budget for 2025, presented by Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg during the Sarawak Legislative Council session. This budget marks a 16% increase over the RM13.6 billion budget for 2024, highlighting a growing commitment to the development and stewardship of the region. Abang Johari stressed the importance of this budget in supporting the state’s growth and development initiatives. The news was reported by Utusan Borneo. Sarawak is a state in Malaysia located on the island of Borneo, known for its rich biodiversity and indigenous culture.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
This budget marks the news was reported by Utusan Borneo budget state's growth
Vedi anche
News to go
Manovra, incontro governo-sindacati a Palazzo Chigi
News to go
Cremlino: "Telefonata Trump-Putin? Pura invenzione"
News to go
Lavoro, 5mila nuovi posti per sostenere la digitalizzazione nelle campagne
'The Day of The Jackal', Eddie Redmayne nel mirino di Lashana Lynch: l'intervista
News to go
Dai tartufi alle castagne, tempo di sagre
News to go
Lunghe attese e pochi soldi, aumenta il numero di italiani che rinunciano a curarsi
News to go
Lavoro, con la laurea tassi di occupazione più alti
News to go
Depressione da social, i rischi per i più piccoli
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio e depistaggi, rinvio a giudizio per 4 poliziotti
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Italia-Cina, Mattarella: "Rapporto intenso che continua a svilupparsi"
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza