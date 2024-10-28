Malaysia: Sarawak starts construction of new airport to attract investment

27 October 2024_ Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has announced the start of construction of a new airport, a strategic project that is attracting interest from investors. This airport, to be developed by the Sarawak government, is part of a larger initiative that also includes the development of ports and other strategic infrastructure. Abang Johari stressed that the airport will be designed to handle up to 15 million passengers per year, integrating advanced technologies to enhance the traveler experience. The news was reported by The Borneo Post. The Premier compared Sarawak's development to that of Dubai, highlighting the importance of strategic investments to transform the region into a connectivity hub.