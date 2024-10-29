Cerca nel sito
 
Malaysia: Sarawak State Implements Price Control Program for Deepavali 2024

28 October 2024_ The state of Sarawak has launched the Maximum Price Control Programme (SHMMP) in celebration of the Deepavali festival, valid until...

29 ottobre 2024 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
28 October 2024_ The state of Sarawak has launched the Maximum Price Control Programme (SHMMP) in celebration of the Deepavali festival, valid until 3 November 2024. Eight categories of goods, including mutton, tomatoes and onions, are subject to controlled prices to ensure affordability during the celebrations. The Sarawak Ministry of Domestic Trade and Daily Life has mobilised over 300 officials to monitor compliance with the regulations and ensure the availability of the products. Violations of the rules can result in severe penalties, Utusan Borneo reported. The programme aims to create a fair and safe trading environment for consumers during the festivals, highlighting the importance of compliance with pricing laws.

